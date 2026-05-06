She left the health industry to teach s*x, so who is Virgin Island’s Aisha Paris Smith?

Aisha Paris Smith is one of Virgin Island‘s experts on Channel 4. She used to work in the health industry, but decided to leave and become a somatic s*x coach, which explains how she landed the role. So, who is Aisha and how on earth did she get into this unique job?

She’s opened up about how being on the show required her to work from 6am to 10pm at night, with just two weeks to help the cast members. Aisha is a somatic sexologist, bodyworker and life coach, who used to have an eating disorder and social anxiety.

It took four years to get into the s*x industry, but it started when she went on holiday and was “running out of money and done an erotic rituals course at a yoga university,” as told to The Refined Podcast, and said she “forged a new relationship with her body and pleasure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aisha Paris | Somatic Sexologist (@aishaparissmith)

She now runs workshops called The Six Senses in London, alongside being a Special Advisory Board Member for The Vavengers charity and running her own business consultancy, which she launched back in 2020. She even has a public speaking qualification!

Aisha used to work in the health food industry in the UK, and has now been a somatic coach for four years. She regularly offers short sessions or bespoke retreats of up to five days, with an aim to increase pleasure and resolve sexual dysfunction, pain and anxiety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aisha Paris | Somatic Sexologist (@aishaparissmith)

Her work centres on “rebuilding trust in your own body”, particularly for those dealing with anxiety or past trauma, and believes the show is “one of the few spaces where sexual shame is actually addressed directly rather than avoided”.

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