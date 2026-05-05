Um, Gabby Allen may have dropped a huge Celebs Go Dating spoiler before it even aired

Gabby Allen may have just let slip a major clue about how her latest TV dating experiment pans out, and people have definitely noticed.

The former Love Islander is set to appear on the new series of Celebs Go Dating, which returned to screens this week with another batch of single celebs hoping to find the one. Before the show has really got going, Gabby’s own comment online has already raised eyebrows.

In a promotional post announcing her involvement, the caption teased: “Watch Gabby Allen looking for love on the new series of Celebs Go Dating which starts Monday 4th May on E4.” Seems straightforward enough, until Gabby herself replied: “still/always looking for love (again).”

The comment, posted on the 23rd April, has led people to suspect her time on the show might not end in romance after all.

Gabby is no stranger to navigating relationships in the public eye. She first rose to fame on Love Island back in 2017, and has since returned for multiple spin-offs, including All Stars and Games. Most recently, she and Casey O’Gorman won Love Island: All Stars, taking home £50,000, though the pair split just three months later.

Speaking about her dating habits, Gabby has been refreshingly honest.

“I get blindsided by lust,” she told OK!. “I really like fancying people so I let the red flags go. I just seem to ignore them. Chemistry and being super attracted to somebody is very important to me.”

She added: “You’ll see as the show goes on there’s a range of younger and older guys, then I realise it doesn’t come down to age, it’s about whether you’re aligned on certain things. Age is just a number, so young fellas are still on the cards!”

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