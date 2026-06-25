Rumoured controversies about Next Gen NYC’s Ava Dash, from ‘eviction’ to father’s bankruptcy

Next Gen NYC‘s Ava Dash has broken her silence on rumours she was evicted from her Manhattan apartment costing $10K a month. There was also speculation that her father, known as record executive Damon Dash, was declared bankrupt, as seen in headlines.

“I honestly love seeing what people put out about me and my family and my life on the internet,” Ava claimed in an interview. “I think it’s funny, at the end of the day. Some things are so wrong, it’s just like, ‘Whatever, I’m not gonna comment on it.'”

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“But some things are so right, and I’m like, ‘How the f*** did they know that?’ She went on to at least set the record straight on her reported eviction though, and explained, “Just to be clear, I was not evicted. I may have gotten a notice. Who hasn’t?”

In July 2024, rumours spread that Ava was evicted from her apartment in TriBeCa, an area of Manhattan. It was reported that unpaid rent accumulated over four months totaling nearly $40,000, before Ava’s father, record executive Damon Dash, said he couldn’t help.

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He publicly said he was unable to assist her with rent due to his financial struggles. The rent was supposedly split among roommates, which are costing roughly $2,500 each. As for her father, he filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Florida, with over $25m in debt.

His assets totalled just $4,350, largely consisting of a cellphone, two firearms, basic jewellery, and $100 in cash. The majority of his deb, about $19.1 million, is owed to federal, state, and local tax authorities, including New York, New Jersey, and California.

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