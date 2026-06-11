From the Florida swamps, meet Outlast: The Jungle’s wildest cast mate Pharaoh Gayles

Professional wildlife handler and five-time gator wrangling champion, Pharaoh Gayles isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty on Outlast: The Jungle.

Alligator wrangling and reptile conservation

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The 34 year old is originally from Buffalo, New York, but made the move down south and now lives in Ruskin, Florida. He has over 30 years of hands-on wildlife experience and is a conservationist, performer, and artist. From snakes to alligators to Asian water monitors, Pharaoh is a true animal lover.

His love of wildlife and nature stems from his father, a member of the Seminole people, a Native American people from Florida. He spent years with the tribe’s elders in south Florida learning how to read the environment and track prey, both on land and underwater. Skills that could come extremely handy deep in the Panamanian jungle with no supplies. He plans to use the harsh landscape to manipulate the game, a tactic that could win him the $1 million cash prize.

Founder and wildlife performer

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As the founder of Pharaoh’s Wildlife Kingdom, he travels around Florida providing hands-on demos educating about the importance of animal conservation. At these daring shows, he performs shocking stunts like putting his chin in the open mouth of an alligator and other daring moves. He learned the tradition and art of gator wrangling by the Seminole Indians in the Everglades of south Florida.

This isn’t his first stint with reality TV, as he’s appeared on FOX’s “Game of Talents” in 2021 as an alligator wrangler. He also has a YouTube channel where he shares his wrangling competitions and educational reptile care videos. He’s clearly dedicated to these scaly creatures and promoting their conservation in any way, shape, or form.

Using the prize money to open an alligator rescue

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The prize money from Outlast: The Jungle could help him achieve his dream of opening an alligator rescue and educational zoo, he told the Tampa Bay Times. The property would not only serve as a shelter for rescued alligators, but also as an area for wildlife demonstrations, school programs, and community outreach.

He’s started a Go Fund Me for the rescue as well, with a $12,000 goal. “I’m working towards a dream — creating a safe haven and educational centre for wildlife in the Central Florida area,” the page reads. “My goal is to foster respect and understanding for these amazing animals and promote conservation efforts that protect their future.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pharaoh Gayles (@wildlife.kingdom)

Pharaoh’s a tried and true wildlife and nature lover, and clearly has the passion to win Outlast: The Jungle. As someone who wrangles alligators as his day job, I’m sure he can handle anything the Panamanian jungle throws at him.

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