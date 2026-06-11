‘Charm, disarm, and manipulate:’ Meet Outlast: The Jungle’s Morgan Colburn

Born and raised in the Sunshine State, Morgan Colburn is a 26 year old marketing professional competing on this season of Outlast: The Jungle. While there’s not much info out there about Morgan, here’s everything we know about the Floridian.

She’s the ultimate Florida girl

From Myakka City, just south of Tampa, Florida, she’s a true Florida girl from the swamps raised on Pub subs and sweet tea (if you know, you know). A small, unincorporated farming community, Myakka City is about as deep Florida as it gets. Maybe she’ll give “Florida man” a whole new meaning.

The marketing and sales manager also has a background in psychology. She’s counting on it to help her “charm, disarm, and manipulate as necessary.” Clever girl. Competing against 15 other strangers, hopefully her psychology background will be enough for her to claw her way to the $1 million prize. “This may be our most dynamic group yet,” show runner Mike Odair told Netflix. There’s one critical rule too: no one can win alone. I guess we’ll see if her social expertise gets her to the final.

Can she survive the outdoors?

Her dad taught her how to fish in any condition and MacGyver any tool with limited resources. Handy skills for being dropped off in the middle of the Panamanian jungle with nothing but basic supplies. A lifelong Floridian, she’s no stranger to battling oppressive heat, daily 3pm thunderstorms that come out of nowhere, and hurricane season prep as a personality trait. The jungle’s elements might feel more familiar than she lets on. If she can survive the Florida palmetto bugs (think roaches but make it worse), I don’t think the various animals and bugs in the jungle will phase her at all.

Between the psychology background, the fishing skills, and that unmistakable Florida resilience, Morgan might just be the dark horse of the season. Don’t sleep on her.

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