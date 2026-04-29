She made it all the way to the finale, so let’s meet Lauren Gierth from Million Dollar Secret

She might have walked into Million Dollar Secret planning to stay under the radar, but finalist Lauren Gierth actually ended up going all the way to the end, so here’s who she is in real life.

Lauren is a stay-at-home mum

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Lauren G is 43 years old and originally from Louisiana, but now lives in Richland, Washington. While she’s long described herself as a stay-at-home mum, Lauren has also had a professional career. According to her LinkedIn, she worked at World Wide Technology, starting as an Inside Sales Representative before becoming a Sales Operations Manager.

More recently, she’s been getting into social media, sharing lifestyle content, family moments, and little day-to-day vlogs.

She used charm to reach the finale of Million Dollar Secret

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Throughout the season, Lauren really played into that Southern charm. She came across as more of a maternal figure in the house rather than a threat, which actually worked in her favour. People didn’t immediately see her as someone playing a strategic game.

Lauren wanted to “lie low, build a safe space, develop comfort, and learn secrets,” all while keeping track of everything in her own way. She even joked about having a proper system, saying she’d use a “journal with highlighters, post-its, and a red serial killer tracking string to use later for my own gain.”

She made it all the way to the final

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Lauren ended up as one of the final four contestants, alongside Million Dollar Secret season two winner Nick Pellecchia, and the other finalists, Kat Ellis and Kaleb Moon. That’s actually a big deal, considering how many twists and eliminations happened throughout the season.

In the end, she didn’t win. But she still proved she could hold her own against some very strategic players. She said she went into the show just wanting to have fun and do something completely out of her comfort zone, especially for her kids.

Family is everything to her

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Outside of the show, Lauren’s life is very family-focused. She’s been married to her husband Richard since 2011, and they have two children, Hayden and Hunter. Their home is basically full of life, with a dog and two cats as well.

She spends most of her time managing the household, from school runs to activities. But she also makes time for herself, especially through running, where she takes part in 5k and 10k races.

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