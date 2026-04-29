Nick reveals what he’s planning on doing with his money after winning Million Dollar Secret

I genuinely can’t even imagine the level of elation Nick must have felt after winning season two of Million Dollar Secret, I think I’d be in shock for at least three to five business days.

And what exactly is he planning on doing with all that money? Well he told TVBrittanyF: “I just want to invest back in myself. I realized that I want to be entrepreneurial and build businesses, a couple years back. I didn’t know it was going to lead me to reality TV. But for now, just build a personal brand. Invest back into that audience and go from there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Pellecchia (@nickypill)



And given that Nick is actually going to be appearing in the new season of Perfect Match it seems he really wasn’t joking about building up that person brand.

However, Nick won’t have quite the full $1 million prize money to invest back in himself, as in the USA gameshow winnings are treated as taxable income. This means that whilst Netflix awarded him the full $1 million, as Nick currently lives in Miami he will have to pay a hefty 37 per cent federal tax on his winnings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Pellecchia (@nickypill)



Luckily, as he lives in Florida he won’t have to pay any state tax for the winnings, but it means he’ll only get to keep $630k to $670k after paying around $330k in federal tax.

As for what previous Million Dollar Secret winner, Cara Kies did with her winnings she told Today: “I plan on foremost, just helping my family. We’ve experienced back-to-back losses on so many things and never anything good. Just helping them, my husband, and just making sure we’re all good—that’s all I could ask for.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.