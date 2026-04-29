Rae and Brooks finally reveal how their relationship really started on American Idol

After weeks of speculation, Rae and Brooks finally confirmed last week that they are in fact dating, but how did the American Idol stars even start their relationship in the first place?

Speaking with Swooon, Rae gave a bit more insight into how they went from fellow contestants to something more, saying: “I’m not going to divulge quite everything, but I will say we met in the auditions. We were on the same audition day, so we were fast friends. We got really close very, very fast. We live very close to each other. So that’s kind of how it all started. There was a lot of time between then and the live shows.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Rosser (@thebrooksrosser)



Rae admitted that she doesn’t want to share the exact moment their relationship turned romantic, she did reveal she and Brooks kept their relationship “secret” from the rest of their American Idol finalists.

She continued: “Nobody knew, but it’s the same thing as the fans, they were all kind of like, ‘Are they dating?’” she shares. “Everyone kind of shipped us or whatever. But we kept it secret.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rae Boyd (@raesingz)



As for why Rae and Brooks decided to hard launch their relationship during the show, she revealed: “After I got eliminated, that’s when everyone found out. We’ve made friends with everyone in the Idol family – the contestants, the producers, everyone. So when they found out we were dating, they were like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so fun and exciting.’ So everyone just got excited about it.

“There’s so much negativity in the world, so when there’s a love story, it’s like everyone just wants to hear about it and highlight that stuff. Everyone was super excited about it. We were excited about it.

“When you have a partner, I feel like you just want to shout out to the world that you’re together. We weren’t able to do that for a little while, so after we were like, “Finally! We can tell the world.” We were kind of already telling the world a little bit.”

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