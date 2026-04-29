North West’s bestie Leah Ruby is richer than her, so who are her extremely wealthy parents?

Leah Ruby is the pink-haired wig-wearing girl who often dances next to North West in TikTok videos. She’s believed to have extremely wealthy parents who are richer than the Kardashians, who are worth billions, so who actually are the people who look after her?

While Leah’s parents go to great lengths to maintain privacy, they are believed to be extremely wealthy business moguls. They don’t seem to have a problem with their daughter hanging out with North though, who is super famous thanks to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Rumour has it that Leah’s father owns a Cheesecake Factory franchise in Asia, but it’s actually Everleigh, her friend, whose grandparents are reportedly the owners of the dessert chain. However, Leah’s mum and dad reportedly own a really successful South Korean company.

One person claiming to be her cousin said she’s “very rich,” as her parents allegedly own an Asian tycoon. Another word on the street is that her father owns Temu, which is owned by PDD Holdings Inc, and was founded in 2015 by Chinese billionaire Colin Huang.

Colin Huang lives a very private life and there is no confirmation that Leah is his daughter. Leah’s mum is believed to be friends with North’s mum, as they currently go to the same school, while someone said: “for anyone who don’t know, her parents basically own Asia.”

Aside from how rich her family are, she’s North’s bestie and already the new ‘it girl’ on TikTok, so maybe she’ll be making her own money from social media soon! Somehow, Leah already has a reputation for allegedly having more wealth than the Kardashians combined.

It’s been reported that Leah’s family is worth over $100 billion, thanks to owning multiple businesses in Asia. There’s a rumour going round that her mum owns Sephora and Dior, but these are both owned by Louis Vuitton, so this does not appear to be true!

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