Has Kim Kardashian really been permanently banned from buying a Ferrari?

Kim Kardashian might be dating Lewis Hamilton, but there are rumours that she’s been permanently banned from buying a Ferrari, so is there any truth to them?

Kim has had a history of driving Ferrari’s and according to autoevoloution she was last seen driving one in 2012, however apparently it wasn’t one she’d personally bought.

Apparently she received the Ferrari as a wedding gift in 2011, and so technically her alleged ban could have happened even before 2011.

But is it even possible for customers, especially celebrities, to get permanently banned from buying the brand? Well, Ferrari has stated that it doesn’t completely “veto” any customer, but that they do have restrictions for certain models, alongside a reported lost of rules that Ferrari owners must follow.

One of the rules is that customers can’t have unauthorised modifications, alongside selling their car within one year of first purchasing, with Kim allegedly not having taken care of her Ferrari in the manner the brand expects.

As a result she’s allegedly now limited in what Ferrari’s she now can buy, and can’t access the exclusive models and special editions.

The company said: “Ferrari reserves the right to decide on special editions.”

However, now that Kim Kardashian is seemingly dating Lewis Hamilton, perhaps Ferrari will make a special exception for her.

