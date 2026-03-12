Jordan and Amber have now had the shortest marriage in Love Is Blind history before divorcing

Following the Love Is Blind reunion, Amber and Jordan have now had the shortest marriage in Love Is Blind history after getting a divorce after just four months.

The pair revealed at the reunion that they got split and got a divorce after being married for just four months, and hadn’t even moved in together.

Jordan explained that there was a “lot of change” in that period of time and claimed that there was a lot of trust issues that Amber had after Love Is Blind, which also led towards their divorce. He added: “The negatives outweighed the positives.”

When Amber was asked whether she felt like Jordan should have moved to be closer to her since she had a daughter she admitted that she “didn’t think he was ready” and admitted it was “hard to trust” Jordan when they would only see each other on the weekends.

Jordan explained that he would drive to see her after work, make her dinner then drive back at 5am, then claimed that Amber would tell him that “those visits don’t count.” He asked why he would continue bothering if she didn’t appreciate him doing that.

Jordan says Amber only visited him twice, and then shockingly claimed that there were numerous “incidents” involving her drinking.

He claimed that one month after they got married he invited Amber to a wedding and she got “blacked out” for the first 30 minutes then fell asleep at the table and cussed him out at the wedding. He then claimed Amber was going to drive home and he had to take her keys because she was “wasted.”

He also claimed that Amber would “scream at him” and “not show up for sh*t” and created an environment which made him very uncomfortable.

