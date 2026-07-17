Wait, there was another note Jebin passed that we never saw on The Ultimatum?!

Jebin was kicked off The Ultimatum for sneakily trying to pass an inappropriate note over the dinner table, but it turns out there was apparently a second note we didn’t get to see. About nine weeks of filming was condensed into just ten hours, so I’m not surprised.

This allegation of a second note was brought to light by Mikey, who appeared on Temptation Island. Jebin is resharing his videos and confirmed it’s absolutely true. He also casually wrote in the comments of a TikTok video: “And I had another note in my pocket, too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey (@jussmikey)

The first note essentially involved Jebin telling another man how a girl should be treated, in front of her, and guess what? His girlfriend from the show, Alex, who had to leave with him, said, “Oh babe, details are coming.” I’m so seated for this big reveal.

Jebin has given us some insights about this second note and said: “Whole time I’m thinking should I just pull out mine and start reading it? There’s a lot more exclusive tea I got plop on yall like a tea bag. I should have reached across the table and put it in my pants.”

He also said: “Fr they blew that s*** outta proportion,” adding how he wishes he’d have stayed on the show because “it would’ve been cool if I was still on too.” Jebin called Alex a “hungry hippo” unprovoked, but claims that the reason for it was down to an inside joke. Hmm.

As for what the first note said, it’s alleged Jebin had written how he felt she looked at other people more than him, as well as how he can’t do this anymore and won’t be marrying her. In a nutshell, basically criticised her for forming connections with another guy.

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