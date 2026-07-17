Omg, does this wild theory prove which couples get engaged on The Ultimatum?

You might not have to wait until the finale to find out who actually gets engaged on The Ultimatum. We think we just discovered a theory that reveals which couples end up getting engaged on the Netflix dating show, and it all comes down to the editing, apparently.

A theory first posted on the Reddit page r/TheUltimatumNetflix claims to have found a pattern hiding in plain sight across every season of The Ultimatum. Basically, the setting is the only thing that matters when it comes to this theory.

The original Reddit poster noticed that in past seasons, couples who ended up saying yes always seemed to pop the question somewhere scenic and camera-ready. The original post reads: “I was just curious and looking and if you notice, in the previous seasons when they have a very nice backdrop/ background in the back of the proposals ( as I assume is better for pictures )they tend to end up getting engaged. The ones that are in front of stairs or just bushes etc. don’t.”

Applying that logic to this season’s current proposal teaser teaser, only one couple appears to have the engagement-ready backdrop: Luke and Monica. That’s led fans to speculate that they’re this season’s success story. “It’s looking like the only one where it shows a real backdrop behind when they’re showing the possible proposals at the end is Luke and Monica, so I’m wondering if maybe they’re the only ones to get engaged,” the Reddit user commented.

Luke and Monica do appear to be this seasons strongest couple so far. And two couples have already left, as Jebin and Alex were controversially kicked off and Jessica Grace and Edris got engaged at The Choice.

To be clear, this is all speculation and just a theory. But if it turns out to be true, then this theory proves that the hints were there all along before the finale even aired.

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