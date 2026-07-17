Ashley has left Big Brother, so let’s look inside her random Barstool job she’ll go back to

I did not expect to see her on there

Ashley Trail was sadly eliminated as a houseguest on Big Brother, but it turns out she’ll be going back to her job as a weather girl for Barstool Sports: well, at least she will be when football season with the NFL comes back. I never expected her to have this career!

She is the weather girl on a weekly 1.5-hour show about gambling and gets around one to two minutes of airtime per episode. Ashley is also not a full-time employee for the NFL, but does more work as a bartender than by working with the Sports Advisors network.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Trail (@ashleytrail3)

She was introduced as a bartender as her Big Brother occupation, while living in Chicago. But it’s the same way Drew is introduced as a dental surgical assistant, even though he was on Beast Games and starred in a couple of Jubilee videos. Are they all famous?!

Anyway, Ashley, as expected, has caused quite the stir during her appearances on Barstool. She claimed once that she’d never eaten a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, in case she’s allergic to jelly, and had a fear about eating them. She hasn’t even tried jelly donuts.

@advisors Week 5 of Barstool Sports Advisors is LIVE! Weather Girl Ashley shocked the entire set when she told us she’s never had a PB&J before. ♬ original sound – The Barstool Sports Advisors

The hosts then had Ashley try a peanut butter and jelly sandwich live on air, but only if they “had an epipen.” She admitted she “gets the rave and could do this at 12am,” revealing that it’s “kind of good.” As for her bartender job, she is said to work at Old Crow in Wrigley.

Old Crow’s social media page has been supporting Ashley, so it looks like she’s still got a working role waiting for her now she’s left the show. They hosted a watch party for her, and have been doing so every Thursday afternoon while she’s been on Big Brother!

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