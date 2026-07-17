Omg, this is the crazy reason why Jason from Big Brother season 28 has to cover his tattoos

Jason on season 28 of Big Brother has been covering his arm tattoos while in the house. It’s super odd and we have so many questions, so why exactly has Jason been covering his tattoos on Big Brother?

Jason just filled Drew in on his conversation with Dee. Says Dee would not talk game in front of Drew, but think they have a Latin bond between the three of them. #BigBrother #BigBrotherBuzz pic.twitter.com/QQGmMVBhTU — Big Brother Buzz #BB28 (@BBigBrotherBuzz) July 13, 2026

There are strict rules surrounding tattoos on Big Brother and it’s because of copyrights. Production will force contestants to cover up anything that contains copyrighted material or inappropriate, explicit language.

Because of strict TV and licensing laws, the copyright for a tattoo usually belongs to the artist who did the tattoo. If a houseguest has a tattoo featuring a brand, band logo, song lyrics, or characters, then CBS must cover it up to avoid legal issues. Which with how frequently the show airs, they probably just want to stay on the safe side of things and require contestants to cover them up.

Houseguests like Jason typically use a few different methods to cover up their restricted tattoos such as clothing or medical tape and bandages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salina (Jason) EsTitties (@estitties)

Jason isn’t the first BB houseguest to be spotted covering up a tattoo. The eight-time Deaflympics gold medalist swimmer Matt Klotz has a massive Olympic rings tattoo on his back. The season 25 contestant had to use medical tape to cover it up the entire summer.

So, unless CBS gets the permission from the tattoo artist to show the tattoo off on screen, it can’t be filmed. Which is a serious issue for a show that films literally 24/7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salina (Jason) EsTitties (@estitties)

Jason has a huge sleeve tattoo on his right arm that contains either copyrighted material or inappropriate content. So that’s why he’s seen covering up his tattoos.

Luckily, Jason is a drag queen so he’s no stranger to changing his physical appearance. Besides clothes, we’re sure he has plenty of creative ways to cover up his tattoos.

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