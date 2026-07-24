The Ultimatum’s Ashley claims Killian ‘acted like he was supportive’ after her mum’s death

The Ultimatum‘s Ashley and Killian may have broken up before her mum died, but she’s shared how he supported her during her grief. Although they were amicable by the time the reunion came around, he’d told her something just before filming, but then ruined it.

After attempting to remain friendly and go to church together, Killian admitted to Cosmopolitan they decided to take time apart. In the months after, he said he and Ashley are still on good terms and he “wants be there for her – especially with her mother passing away.”

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After Tracy’s death, Killian commented on her daughter-in-law Kelli’s tribute post: “I’m so sorry to everyone who’s ever crossed paths with Tracy. I’m thinking and praying for you all. The hardest loss I’ve had, the sweetest most genuine and caring person. I’m so so sorry.”

He added: “Keep all her traditions alive. I’m so so so sorry 💔 praying for you all.” Ashley has since told Swooon how they “got to talk a little bit before the reunion” and how he’d “acted like he was supportive,” telling her, “If you need me, I’ll take you and walk you out.”

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Ashley continued: “I thought we were cordial, I wanted to end on a good note, but I didn’t get there because he was getting defensive and kept butting in. I don’t think I got to say what I wanted to, because he brought up my Dad and it’s a touchy subject right now.

“If he’s going to bring up my family in a bad light right now, with everything going on with my Mum, so after that, I couldn’t speak anymore about what I wanted to, and I wanted to bring up the changeover and a few of these things, but I didn’t get to.”

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