She’s thriving now on House of Stassi, but let’s meet all of Stassi Schroeder’s messy exes

Stassi Schroeder is making a return to reality TV with her new Hulu series, House of Stassi. She’s been on our screens since she was 23, so let’s take a look back at her dating history. Here’s the complete roundup of Stassi’s dating history and exes.

Jax Taylor – 2010-2013

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We know him from Vanderpump Rules, as the two were dating when the show first premiered in 2013. They were together for two years before the show even started airing.

In season one of VPR, Jax confessed that he had been unfaithful which led to Stassi breaking up with him. For most of season two, Jax focused on trying to win her back. Jax and her best-friend Kristen slept together, and once Stassi found out, it was over between the two for good.

They stayed castmates all the way through season eight, but were never really close after their split. They also had a slight falling out in 2022 over Stassi’s wedding. Jax and his then-wife Brittany Cartwright told Stassi and Beau they were attending their wedding in Italy. However, they were privately telling Beau’s best friend that they weren’t. So messy.

Now, Stassi and Jax remain cordial, but she’s said that she can’t trust him anymore.

Frank Herlihy – 2013-2014

Frank was an employee at SUR, the restaurant that Vanderpump Rules is centred around. They were an on-again off-again connection but it quickly turned sour.

He reportedly threatened to sell a private tape of her but luckily, Lisa Vanderpump obtained the video by paying him off.

Patrick Meagher – 2014-2017

The two met on Twitter in 2013, but their relationship was kept quiet as she moved to NYC to be closer to him. He was a radio host on SiriusXM and didn’t want to appear on VPR.

They eventually moved back to L.A. and he attended Lisa’s season six finale party. Patrick made some super weird comments about Lisa’s body which made her and Stassi both super uncomfortable. They eventually broke up.

Beau Clark – 2018-Now

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Stassi and Beau were actually set up in 2017 by their friends Katie Maloney and Kristen Dout, as she revealed during an episode of Watch What Happens Live, recalling: “Katie saw him at The Grove and looked over and said, ‘That’s a dude I think Stassi would love.’ He made out with Kristen on a movie set 10 years ago, on camera.”

But after looking through her Instagram, Beau admitted that he wasn’t actually interested in Stassi as he didn’t think she’d be his “cup of tea.”

He explained on Stassi’s podcast: “I was like, ‘The bleach blonde hair, she’s probably got Botox, she’s probably got fake boobs.’ And I was like, ‘She probably goes to Nightingale and gets table service, bottle service, whatever you call it. Just not my cup of tea at all.”

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But the two then ended up going to the same event together and really hit it off, with Beau saying: “We ended up closing down Mondrian talking. I don’t think I’ve laughed as hard ever with anybody. Just to have a great conversation with someone on a first time hanging out was fantastic.”

They started dating in 2016 and after three years of dating, he popped the question at The Hollywood forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. This is adorably fitting because of Stassi’s love of true crime.

The couple actually ended up having two wedding celebrations because of COVID. They had a secret, small backyard ceremony in September 2020 after their original plans were postponed. Then in May 2022, they had a destination wedding in Rome. It was held at Villa Milani overlooking the Rome city skyline. So dreamy.

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