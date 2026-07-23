He was a huge villain on Married at First Sight USA, so where exactly is Chris Williams now?

Chris Williams has to take the crown for one of the biggest ever villains on Married at First Sight USA, but after he caused chaos on the show what is he up to now? Let’s find out!

During season 12 of MAFS USA Chris was paired up with Paige, who despite his very vocal lack of attraction to he still continued to sleep with her. It was later revealed that not only did he get engaged to his ex before the show but that she was pregnant with his child. Chris and Paige somehow decided to keep their toxic relationship going all the way until decision day but thankfully decided to call things off and split up.

So, what’s Chris Williams up to after Married at First Sight USA? Well, it appears that he’s more recently keeping a low profile as he appears to have deleted his social media accounts. However, prior to deleting them he not only revealed that he’d been jailed but also kept insulting Paige for literally no reason other than to be mean.

So, let’s cover the jail thing first. In 2024 he shared his mugshot, sharing: “I guess you are wondering how I got here. Long story short I got a ticket four years ago during covid and they kept rescheduling my court dates. Four years later suspended my license which was two weeks ago. I didn’t know it and I got pulled over and it was a wrap lol.”

As for his comments about Paige, he continued to talk trash about her years after they’d split up, writing: “I was a paid actor and the girl was ugly. I stand by it! I really was more mad at the producers for lying to me than I had a problem with her. I would not have went on knowing they would purposely put me with someone who ain’t my type. I have talked to many fans. Many of y’all wouldn’t even had went through with the wedding. So I don’t even pay y’all no mind and what y’all think.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.