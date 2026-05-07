Inside Julita’s former marriage as she opens up about late husband on Love Is Blind: Poland

Julita revealed on Love Is Blind: Poland how she “was in a long but toxic relationship” and was married at age 19, becoming a widow shortly after. She shared with Damian how her late husband died just six months after they tied the knot, but is now ready for a husband.

She told him in the pods, “There weren’t too many relationships in my life, too many men. I was only in one longer relationship. It was a pretty tough relationship, it lasted almost 12 years. I needed to focus hard on myself to get out of this hopeless relationship.”

“I am ready for love and I hope that I will finally experience this love – as it should be. I’m looking forward to it and I want it very much,” Julita added. She also revealed how her son is almost 18 years old, who she welcomed into the world with her late husband.

Crazy what Julita has been through not sure why Damian was asking so many questions, she wasn’t hiding anything #loveisblindpoland — 90DaySlay (@ChiButterScotch) May 7, 2026

“My husband is dead. He ended his life himself. You know, I was 19 when I gave birth to my son. And a total of 19 years when I got married and 19 years when I became a widow. Everything happened in half a year. Sorry, I’m not going back to it,” Julita revealed.

She concluded while telling Damian: “Of course it was hard, I’m not saying it wasn’t hard. You know, when it all worked, I was very focused on my son. Then I focused on learning and finished school. Studies, work… and our lives continued. He is my driving force.”

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Julita has a son called Mikolaj, who is discussed on the show. She explained how he was “raised without a father” and how it “won’t be easy for him when someone comes into their lives now,” adding that she would need to talk to him before he met a potential new partner.

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