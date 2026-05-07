From Malika to Jacek, here’s where to follow the engaged Love Is Blind: Poland couples on Instagram

Love Is Blind has officially landed in Poland, and the pods are already delivering emotional speeches, awkward reveals, and couples moving way too fast for normal people. The engaged cast all come from completely different worlds too, from aspiring influencers to marketing specialists and chefs.

Here’s a look at every engaged couple from Love Is Blind: Poland, plus where to follow them on Instagram.

Julita and Jacek

Julita and Jacek quickly bonded over their shared energy and sense of humour, and their connection felt effortless from the start. While some pod relationships were full of doubts, these two seemed naturally drawn to each other and leaned into the experience without holding back. Their reveal was one of the sweeter moments of the season so far.

Julita’s Instagram is currently unknown.

Jacek’s Instagram is @goodgypsy

Marta and Damian

Marta and Damian built one of the most emotionally grounded relationships in the pods. Damian repeatedly made it clear he didn’t want outside opinions or logistics to get in the way of what they had, calling the doubts and distance “just noise.” Marta also admitted she felt genuinely safe and cared for with him, which made their engagement feel one of the strongest of the series.

Damian’s Instagram is @damiangawron57

Marta does not appear to have a public Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Gawron- standup (@damiangawron57)

Malika and Krzysztof

Krzysztof’s connection with Malika ultimately won out because their conversations felt deeper and more emotionally mature. While he had chemistry elsewhere, Malika brought a sense of calm and stability he admitted he hadn’t experienced before. Even though they both had reservations heading into the engagement, they still chose each other — and their slightly awkward reveal somehow made them even more endearing.

Krzysztof’s Instagram is @krisban_

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krzysztof Banaszek (@krisban_)

Malika’s Instagram is @malika.ls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malika ♾ (@malika.ls)

Julia and Kamil

Julia and Kamil seemed to balance each other out perfectly in the pods. Julia brought the louder, more expressive energy, while Kamil stayed calm and grounded throughout their conversations. They also tackled serious topics early on, including where they would live, with Julia open to relocating to Norway for him. They’ve stayed pretty private since filming, but viewers are already convinced they could go the distance.

Julia’s Instagram is @dzuuliia_

View this post on Instagram A post shared by InstaUser (@dzuuliia_)

Kamil’s Instagram is @kamil_michal.osiak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamil UNO (@kamil_michal.osiak)

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