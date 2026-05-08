Below Deck Sailing Yacht guests Barrie and Scott Drewitt Barlow charged with human trafficking

Former Below Deck Sailing Yacht guests Barrie Drewitt Barlow and his husband Scott have been charged with multiple offences including rape, sexual assault, and modern slavery trafficking for sexual exploitation, according to the BBC.

The two were arrested on Wednesday by Essex Police and are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “Detectives leading an investigation into human trafficking for sexual exploitation, rape and other sexual offences have today, Wednesday, May 6 made two arrests and carried out a series of warrants.

“Officers from the Serious Crime Directorate at Essex Police have today carried out coordinated searches of premises in Danbury, Maldon and Braintree as part of their investigation. Searches remain ongoing at all of the locations.

“Two men from Danbury have also been arrested. A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of: rape, human trafficking for sexual exploitation and administering a noxious substance.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape, human trafficking for sexual exploitation and administering a noxious substance. Both men remain in custody where they are being questioned by detectives.”

Barrie Drewitt Barlow actually proposed to Scott during Below Deck Sailing Yacht, with Barrie’s ex husband Tony also joining them. They were also joined on the yacht by Barrie’s daughter Saffron, who also happened to be Scott’s ex girlfriend.

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