All the details on what work the Million Dollar Nannies star Leah really did for the Kardashians

Leah Barrs is the leader of the agency shown in Million Dollar Nannies, and features lots throughout the show. Her main credentials seem to be that she once worked for the Kardashians, and she now has a lot of followers on TikTok. But what job did Leah actually do for the Kardashians, and how long ago was that before Million Dollar Nannies? Here’s everything we know.

Yup, Leah Barrs was a nanny for Kourtney Kardashian’s family

So, a pastor at a church called The Way Los Angeles knew Kourtney Kardashian was in the market for a new nanny. Leah babysat his children. He put her in touch with Kourtney. Leah told the New York Post: “It was fate. He said, ‘I think you would be perfect for the position. Would you want to work for the Kardashians?’ I was like, ‘Holy sh*t. This is crazy. Yes!'”

In case you’ve lost track of the Kardashian family tree in recent years, here’s a recap. Leah would have been looking after Kourtney’s three kids with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, Penelope and Reign. Leah reportedly worked for the family between 2019 and 2022. Kourtney’s son with her husband Travis Barker, Rocky Thirteen, wasn’t born until November 2023.

Leah says that a “high-profile nanny” is often expected to undertake many duties beyond childcare. “I was doing doctors’ appointments, school events, keeping track of calendars. Not only the parents’ schedules, but the kid’s schedules, closet organisation, travel.”

She would take Kourtney’s children to school and make snacks for them. Leah continued: “It was beyond nannying. I learned a lot about myself. [Kourtney] really taught me to be a better worker: networking, being the best version of myself, representing that family. Everyone always said, ‘You should start your own agency.’”

Why did Leah leave quit her job as Kourtney Kardashian’s nanny?

Leah did give a reason for this in a now-deleted TikTok video. She explained: “I kind of went back and forth whether I made the right decision or not for like a month. I love those kids dearly, and I literally love them like they’re my own children.”

Apparently, Leah felt she “was ready to move up to a personal assistant [job], and [Kourtney] already has a personal assistant”. Leah did start working as an assistant for a YouTuber called Zane Hijazi.

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