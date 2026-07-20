Wait, is this a clear piece of evidence that Caitlin and Devin are no longer together after MAFS?

Caitlin and Devin are sharing their love story on Married at First Sight, and it looks like there’s a massive clue as to where their marriage ended up. She posted in January that she’s now living in a new home and place, so I’m very convinced this is down to their relationship.

Inside Caitlin and Devin’s MAFS relationship

Caitlin and Devin got married on MAFS USA season 20 episode three. It was looking a little rough at the beginning of the ceremony with her Dad, who interrupted to speak about his feelings. Luckily, he gave it a chance and ended up enjoying the wedding. Phew!

Devin’s a 26-year-old professional rugby player and founder and head coach of Validus Tackle Academy. From Nevada, he’s played professional rugby for the past eight years in the Major League Rugby and recently hit his 75th-game milestone.

Looking ahead, he doesn’t plan to play rugby forever and wants to move into coaching or launching his own rugby academy. For Caitlin, she’s 27 years old and loves sports, such as golf and baseball, so they’re perfect for each other when it comes to their passions.

Caitlin shared a huge clue about where they stand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cait (@caitlingrimm)

Caitlin posted a series of photos of her living in her “new home” in January, six months before the MAFS episodes came out. She’s now a Montana resident, and what we do know is Devin is originally from Seattle, Washington, which is just under two hours away.

They were actually both living in Seattle at the start though, so it could mean she’s moved for work, or that she needed to get away from her ex. Who knows? She’s currently a spin instructor at TOA Cycle Studio, and she literally hosts the most fun classes ever!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin Short (@devinshort_)

It looks like she may have taken a hiatus though, because people are telling her they miss her classes in her video comments – another sign she’s left for Devin? Oh god. Well, on Devin’s Instagram page, he’s definitely still based in Washington, as of July 2026.

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