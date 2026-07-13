Meet the professional rugby player, Devin Short on Married at First Sight USA season 20

Devin Short is one of the cast members on Married at First Sight USA season 20. Set in Seattle, he’s one of the 14 new singles who have agreed to marry someone they’ve never met in hopes of finding a true connection. So, here’s everything we know about Devin from Married at First Sight USA season 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin Short (@devinshort_)

Devin’s a 26 year old professional rugby player and founder and head coach of Validus Tackle Academy. From Nevada, he’s played professional rugby for the past eight years in the Major League Rugby and recently hit his 75th-game milestone.

Looking ahead, he doesn’t plan to play rugby forever and wants to move into coaching or launching his own rugby academy. He’s already started one rugby-focused business, so this isn’t just talk for him. “With a combination of on field and mentality coaching, we guarantee you will be a better tackler after just a few sessions,” an Instagram post from Validus Tackle Academy reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin Short (@devinshort_)

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he wants a spouse who will support him through his transition from player to coach and someone who “understands the grind and the dream.” Watching his rugby teammates build successful marriages alongside their athletic careers has given Devin hope that love and a career can coexist. He admits that he’s often gotten in his own way in past relationships, and has held himself back. Now, he’s ready to let that mentality go.

Devin believes that “everything happens of a reason” and thinks the timing of Married at First Sight is more than a coincidence. It’s a “sign and opportunity to find the love he’s been missing without the typical distractions.”

Devin is coupled up with Caitlin Grimm, so we’ll have to see how their relationship unfolds.

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