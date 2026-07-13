He brutally broke things off with a girl days before MAFS wedding, so who exactly is Adam?

Adam Dehmlow is one of the new Married at First Sight cast members this season, and he’ll be blindly getting married to Marissa. And yep, they’ve never met before, so he’s making a huge gamble on love – but he did have to break things off with a girl days before.

He was asked to call up the “beautiful” girl he’d been dating in the run-up to the show, thanks to expert Paul Brunson, and told her he’s been “interviewing for a while” and is “applying to be on MAFS,” and obviously, she was not happy and said he “should be sorry.”

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Based in Seattle, Adam is a parent to his kitten, Blaze the Maine Coon, who is Instagram-famous with over 55K followers. When Adam isn’t chilling with his cute cat, he also loves hanging out by the lake, and often rides a jet ski over it, so he’s an adventure kinda guy.

He also snowboards, which pretty much makes up most posts on his Instagram page, which has over 5K followers. I hope Marissa loves festivals and paddle-boarding too, otherwise I’m not sure Adam would have found his match. Does this guy ever rest, seriously?

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Um, in one terrifying photo on his social media, Adam is quite literally jumping off the balcony of a flat, into a river where there’s a man casually enjoying some relaxing time on a boat. He was in Leschi at the time and essentially said he was going “full send”. He’s nuts.

He even went inner tubing with a dog back in the day. So even though Adam is ready to meet his wife, his real “love of his life” is his kitten, and I’m not so sure Marissa would be able to compete with his close connection to his cat. Good luck, though!

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