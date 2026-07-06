Every new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders All Star for the 2025-2026 season
There are nine of them
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders All Stars change from season to season, with new girls making the cut each year. Being an All Star is no easy feat and requires years of experience as a DCC squad member. Here’s a rundown of all of the new All Stars for DCC.
Armani Lassiter
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The most senior all-star is Armani. She joined in 2020 as a rookie and has cheered for five season. The 2025-2026 season was her first year as an All Star.
Chandi Dayle
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Chandi is a 2019 rookie, who has cheered for six seasons with the DCC. This was her first season as an All Star.
Claire Wolford
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Claire is a 2020 rookie who cheered for four seasons, with 2025-2026 being her second season as an All Star.
Dani McGinnis
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Dani joined in 2020, cheered for four seasons, with 2025-2026 being her second season as an All Star.
Darian Lassiter
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Joining in 2020, Darian has cheered for four seasons and last season was her second season as DCC All Star.
Elli Digiovani
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Elli’s rookie year was 2020, has cheered for four seasons, and the 2025-2026 season was her second season as an All Star.
Jada Mclean
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Jada was a rookie in 2020, has cheered for five seasons, and the 2025-2026 season was her first time as a DCC All Star.
Kelcey Wetterberg
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Even though Kelcey joined in 2019 and has cheered for five seasons, this is only her second season as an All Star.
Rebecca (Troyak) Hite
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The newest All Star is Rebecca, as she joined in 2021 and spent the 2025-2026 season as an All Star
What’s the difference between an all-star and a regular squad cheerleader?
From “Judy girls” to “Kelli girls” there’s a lot of lingo that’s been said about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. And you can add “All Star” to that list.
All Star cheerleading is a highly athletic, competitive sport focused on performance routines rather than cheering for other sports teams. It’s a high-energy and combines tumbling, stunting, pyramids, and dance into a fast-paced two minute and 30-second routine.
A Reddit user explained that: “An All Star, usually, has had to be on the team for 3 or more seasons and invited by Kelli and Judy to be on it. They do not attend the regular team rehearsals and are not considered part of the actual squad.” Usually, they frequently dance at the outdoor plaza at the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium during the pre-game events.
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