90 Day’s Shekinah Güven breaks silence on explosive anti-immigration remark

After telling her co-star Thais Ramone to “go back to your country” on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Shekinah Güven has broken her silence about the comment that received intense backlash.

In a series of Instagram stories posted after the episode aired, she said that viewers didn’t see the full story. She even claimed that she was the one who was physically attacked before making the now-viral remark.

For those who are confused, here’s what actually happened on 90 Day: The Last Resort that prompted this response. On the episode, Shekinah accused Patrick Mendes of stirring up problems between Kara Leona and Guillermo Rojer. This prompted Thais, Patrick’s wife, to defend him.

Things continued to escalate and Shekinah shouted to Thais: “Get this b**** out of here. Go back to your own country. You suck.” Thais is an immigrant from Brazil, and later said that she couldn’t understand how someone married to an immigrant could make that remark. Shekinah’s husband, Sarper Güven, is originally from Turkey.

After the episode aired, she took to social media to attempt to clear her name. She first thanked everyone who reached out in her DM’s and comment section, writing: “I really appreciate all the people in my DMs and comments who see things for what they really are. Your support and understanding means a lot, because as you can see I was surrounded but very ignorant characters.”

Shekinah then offered viewers more context about the situation, that they never heard during the episode. According to her, Patrick had spent part of the day encouraging Guillermo to separate from Kara and take her earnings with him. “I spoke up in Kara’s absence to defend her, then later I tried to tell Kara what had transpired, and that’s when Thaise became violent taking swings at me.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Thais Ramone for comment.

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