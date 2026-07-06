Owning Manhattan star slammed for ‘entitled’ and ‘out of touch’ comment about homeless people

She described them as being 'pretty comfortable' on the streets

Owning Manhattan star Jade Shenker is being slammed for her comments about the homeless in New York, as she’s called out for her “entitled” and “out of touch” comments.

During an on the street vox pop with Girls Who Sublet NYC, Jade first explained that she pays nothing in rent because her boyfriend covers it all, estimating he pays around $8k per month for their rent.

She was asked what the minimum amount someone needs to in order to live in New York City comfortably, with Jade responding: “I feel like the homeless people are on the streets are pretty comfortable too so you don’t have to make anything.” Yikes.

Oh, and she also added that she can make anything “as low” as just $70k from selling one property with her job as a real estate agent. And it’s clear she must really be making hardly any money at all because she’s casually carrying a $350 water bottle during the interview. I genuinely have no idea what on earth could make a water bottle cost in the three figures, let alone $350. Truly madness.

Jade Shenker grew up in New York, and as anyone who’s watched Owning Manhattan will know she has quite the famous father.

According to a petition that Jade wrote, her father inherited their real estate business in the 1970’s from his grandfather, Sol Shenker.

Sol was one of the most prominent landlords in New York City and Marc continued in his footsteps, purchasing “seven back to back buildings between avenue A and B, Marc make it his mission to cater to the artist, musicians, and theater crowd.”

She continued: “Allocating many of his units to artists, he gave many struggling performers free rent in order to maintain their love for the arts. Marc’s buildings became popular amongst actors like Steve Buscemi and Andy Kaufman.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Shenker (@jadeshenker)



Jade’s petition was to rename one of the streets to Shenker Street in remembrance to everything her father did for the community, however it doesn’t seem to have got anywhere.

Marc Shenker also worked as a property developer in Miami, an aspect of his career that Jade brings up a lot about her father during Owning Manhattan, saying she’s come from a long history of property developers.

He purchased Hader Hall in December 2003 and obtained a $5.2 million loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for restoration.

However the project came to an end in 2006 when Marc became bankrupt and according to the Historical Society archives was unable to pay around $350k to the contractors who were also working on the restoration project.

The city foreclosed on the property and took responsibility for paying off almost the entire Hader Hall loan.

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