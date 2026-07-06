America’s Sweethearts DCC fans, here’s some good then sad news about season four

We’re all already itching for season four of America’s Sweetheart DCC, so here’s what we know about the potential next season, and when it would air.

Will there be a season four of America’s Sweethearts DCC?

While Netflix still hasn’t made an official announcement about the future of the series, DCC fans can stay cautiously optimistic about a season four. Multiple DCC girls like McKenna have been posting behind-the-scenes pics from audition season, so we know they’ll be returning if there is a season four.

In the background of these behind-the-scenes videos, eagle-eyed fans have noticed what appear to be Netflix filming crews. Auditions and training for the next season of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have likely just wrapped up, with announcements about who’s going to be on the squad expected sometime in July.

Some of our fave veterans are likely not returning

We don’t have official confirmation of everyone who will be returning, but based on the number of seasons some members have danced in, we can safely guess who won’t be coming back.

The members who are definitely not coming back are:

Kleine

Lea

Megan

Tori

Kelee

Madeline S.

Reece

But besides these girls, there are even more people who are rumoured not to be returning for another season of DCC. Hate to break it to you, but favourites Kylie, Marissa and Sophy are all in their fifth year and are currently rumoured to be retiring.

It’s not all bad news, though, as none of these girls have officially confirmed that they’re retiring either. Fingers crossed we’ll see them on our screens again!

If we do get another season of DCC, it will likely come out in June next year, and filming will probably have already been wrapping up by now. It takes several months to edit down all the footage, but we should expect to see a trailer for season four by next April at the earliest.

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