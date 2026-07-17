An in-depth dive into where Nikki and Shawn on MAFS stand today, because there are signs

Nikki and Shawn were one of several contestants getting married to a total stranger on Married at First Sight. We decided to do a deep dive on where they stand with each other after filming, because there are a few signs on whether they remained a married couple.

Get to know Nikki and Shawn on MAFS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki | Beauty, Lifestyle & Becoming (@nikkiconnoisseur)

Shawn is a 47-year-old educator and executive coach, while Nikki, who works in tech, is a year younger at 46, making them the eldest couple on this season. After three years with her ex, Nikki’s most recent relationship ended six months ago, and she wants a new man!

Similar to Shawn, Nikki wants a significant other who is emotionally present. She appears to have a pretty bougie life, as she DJs on the side, recently joined exclusive society The Rainier Club, and regularly attends women’s luncheons, while Shawn loves to travel.

Where they appear to stand today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shawn Best (@drshawnbest)

Well, it looks to me like Nikki and Shawn are living their best single lives, with her recently going to a group dinner society and writing: “Maybe a love connection next time?” She’s been going to lots of luncheons and nights out, and no man has been spotted at all!

Nikki wrote: “I’ve said “yes” to a lot of things that scared me: moving across the country, starting over, taking career risks, healing after heartbreak, walking into rooms where I knew no one, and believing there might still be something beautiful waiting on the other side.

“This may be my biggest “yes” yet. What started as a leap of faith became one of the most unexpected experiences of my life. I laughed a lot. I cried more than once. I was challenged in ways I didn’t expect, and I learned a lot about myself along the way.

“Whatever happens next, this season is proof that some of life’s most interesting chapters begin the moment we stop waiting to feel ready,” she added. Shawn, on the other hand, has been doing lots of travelling, and tbh, it’s giving solo exploration. We shall see.

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