All the drama going on between Hannah and Gracyn on Beyond The Villa, because I’m confused

It’s been a while since the Love Island USA crew were all in the same villa together, so luckily, we’re given Beyond The Villa. Weirdly, Hannah called Gracyn out in the middle of a game and asked if she’s good, and all it done was cause serious awkwardness.

Since the show came out, Hannah and her boyfriend are claiming the editing was “shady” after she was shown imitating Gracyn and saying, “I’m going to steal your man” in the show finale. But despite the backlash, Hannah is blaming her behaviour on anxiety.

Gracyn addressed their relationship on the show and told Hannah: “I feel like there are times when we’re not completely nice to each other.” Hannah responded with a wine in hand, “Do you know that’s going to push a mean girl narrative that I don’t f*** with?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hannah fields (@lilbabyhann)

It ended with literally no resolve, as Hannah announced she “has a flight and is going to leave.” Since then, Hannah has since it’s the “understatement of the century” that the show’s editing is shady, and still follows Gracyn on Instagram (and vice versa!).

Weirdly though, Iris Kendall, who is close with Hannah, has unfollowed Gracyn. Anyway, they haven’t had any online beef since, but Hannah has revealed how she has been dealing with severe anxiety that was so bad she cannot leave home sometimes.

Hannah has posted on TikTok recently: “Thinking of the little girl who grew from her trauma,” while Gracyn shared her appreciation for her besties who had her back. That’s Coco and Belle-A from the show, so there’s a clear divide between the two girl groups now.

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