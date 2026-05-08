Everything Vic and Christine have been up to one year on from getting married on Love Is Blind

Vic and Christine just celebrated their one year wedding anniversary last month, so what have the unbelievably wholesome couple been up to since tying the knot on Love Is Blind? Let’s find out!

Vic opened up about what married life has been life for the pair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine St. John (@christinelham)



Speaking to The Columbus Dispatch, Vic shared: “I think marriage puts you in a position every day to put your pride aside and be as selfless as you can be. It isn’t just me doing life. I have a partner here, and I care about her needs and how her day is going. I care about finding ways I can take on whatever burden she may have, or ways we can build joy together.”

They’re planning their honeymoon together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Vic St. John (@dr.vicstjohn)



WVic and Christine weren’t able to join the other couples in Mexico on Love Is Blind, and instead got their own separate trip due to budget issues.

However, during the reunion they were gifted a honeymoon trip to a destination of their choosing, with the two currently considering either Japan or Italy.

They’ve been open about their desire to settle down in Columbus and start a family together

Appearing on AD’s What’s The Reality Podcast, the two opened up about wanting to have kids, “god willing.” As for whether they’re worried about raising mixed race kids together, Vic clarified on the podcast that he knows they’re going to make “great” parents and it’s not something they’re concerned about.

Vic and Christine have been very vocal about the role their faith plays in their marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine St. John (@christinelham)



Speaking to Us Weekly the two shared: “In this chapter of our lives, faith means learning to trust God more than we trust our own plans. It means believing that he is leading us with intention. We feel like this season is teaching us to listen closely and learn how to recognize his voice more clearly.”

And have recently launched their own podcast centred around religion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Vic St. John (@dr.vicstjohn)



Vic and Christine started their own podcast called VC Testimonies, which the channel being “a place for real conversations about life, faith, love, and growth. VC Testimonies is where we share personal experiences, lessons from our upbringing, insights from marriage, and the journey we’re continuing to build together.”

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