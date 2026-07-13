A deep dive into BelleJolie’s life outside of MAFS, from music career to boujie nights out

She released her one and only track last year

Just a year before her Married at First Sight USA debut aired, BelleJolie Force decided to release her own music track. She’s not only a singer but willing to tie the knot with a total stranger, so you could safely say this girl is vibes, with quite literally no fears holding her back.

She’s a rising music artist with just eight songs out, her latest release being Afrobeats track, Fragile. Her first release was in 2019, which was an EP called Naked Diamonds, featuring five tracks. She then released I Promise Me in 2024, and then Stupid and Fragile in 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BelléJolie (@sheis_bellejolie)

The 29-year-old is matched with Mecca on the show, and introduces herself as a singer and songwriter. She’s pretty well-known on Facebook with over 7K followers, and 5K on Instagram, while BelleJolie has spent most of her life growing up in Georgia.

She called off her engagement in 2021 and is now ready to find a man who “truly values and respects her.” BelleJolie rightfully describes herself as “self-assured and determined,” and obviously, like a lot of ladies, the cliche “tall, dark and handsome” is her type.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BelléJolie (@sheis_bellejolie)

She’s always dressed up with a lot of places to go, whether she’s attending a classy music event or performing herself. BelleJolie recently performed at RNB After Dark in Portland, and wrote: “The love I received was truly overwhelming. It felt so good to perform again!”

Put it this way, I don’t think BelleJolie could ever be seen looking less than fancy. She’s done her fair share of catwalks and photoshoots, even featuring on Drip The Runway Fashion Show back in 2021, but when she’s not working, BelleJolie is usually partying.

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