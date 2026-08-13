Harry Jowsey reveals how he and Lauren already knew each other before Let’s Marry Harry

Harry Jowsey is now speaking out on how he already knew Lauren Hollinger on Let’s Marry Harry. It makes sense that he sent her home after the first round, especially as it’s not like he had to get to understand who she is like the other girls, so how do they know each other?

If you thought she looked familiar, you’d be right. Lauren was on The Bachelor! Obvs, Harry is very well-versed when it comes to reality shows, so their paths had already crossed. It was literally night one, and having already seen her on Joy’s season, she was sent home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Hollinger (@laurenhollinger_)

Harry told SiriusXM: “Well, basically what happened, we discovered in that conversation that we knew each other. We were at the same events, like she knew that she was coming on the show. Wasn’t allowed to talk to me. I was like, “I don’t know what was going on.'”

“But the funny thing about her is she DM’d me after the show and she’s like, ‘Tell them to cut me out of the show.’ I’m like, ‘You’re the first to go. You’re already gone,'” Harry added, telling her, “You weren’t even there. It’s fine. Like again, you don’t get your heart broken.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYA BENWAY (@myabenway)

Lauren also backed up Harry’s claims that the contestants knew they’d be dating him, even though several of them claim they only found out it was Jowsey four days before. He claimed that his name was literally in the contract, including the name of the show.

She wrote, “We knew,” after Harry said, “When we announced the show, the casting process was extremely public. When I posted it, we crashed the site. A lot of people applied for the show, and all the girls there definitely knew what they were signing up for.”

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