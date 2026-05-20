There’s apparently someone new joining the Selling Sunset cast – and you’ve met them before

In a major cast shake-up, it’s been alleged that Selling Sunset has fired four of its cast members and instead, is bringing in stars from spin-off shows like Selling The OC and Selling The City. It’s all been a pretty wild 24 hours, because loads of BTS rumours are coming out.

Basically, a TikTok page that goes by the name @theresa.concepcion has claimed she’s a lawyer and said Mary Bonnet was fired from the Netflix show, which has been running for years. Mary is one of the only OG cast members who hasn’t decided to leave the show.

Theresa wrote: “I’m Ivy League-educated, former Big Law litigator and collect facts like snacks. I’m the only lawyer on social media who accurately predicted each aspect of Judge Liman’s order and opinion dismissing 10 of 13 claims Blake raised against Justin Baldoni & Co.”

Theresa has claimed that season 10 “might add cast members from the spin-offs.” She said: “Who from Selling The OC would they want to give a shot in LA? But so far season 10 has Christine, Heather, Bre, Amanza and potentially cast members from the spinoffs.”

Alex Hall, Gio and Austin have been among the whispers, and it’s already been confirmed Alex is in negotiations to join the show. As we saw already, there was a bit of tension when she briefly joined Selling Sunset for dinner, when Amanza made shady comments about her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hall (@alexhalloc)

Alex said on April 10th: “There’s some big news coming. I may have an announcement to make. So a lot of you guys know that Selling The OC has decided not to continue season five. And we’re not sad, because there’s some other exciting news coming up. Stay tuned.”

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