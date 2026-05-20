Love Is Blind: Poland’s Julia addresses *that* snarky wedding dress comment from her friend

Love Is Blind: Poland may almost be over, but there’s been a lot of chat online about one to one brutally honest (and slightly savage, depending who you ask) comment during Julia’s wedding dress fitting.

Yes, we’re talking about that line: “Absolutely beautiful on you, but it’s not your back.”

During what was supposed to be a teary, wholesome wedding dress moment, Julia tried on a gown that wasn’t quite what she’d always imagined. So when her friend made the comment about it “not being her back”, people heard it as a roast disguised as feedback, and weren’t exactly subtle about their reaction afterwards.

Julia has now stepped in to clear things up, and according to her, everyone needs to calm down slightly.

Posting on Instagram, Julia explained that the moment has been completely misunderstood online.

“My dream wedding dress is one with an open back, and the one I tried on during the fitting didn’t have such a back, which is why the words ‘but not your back’ were said. If you want to hate on someone, please let it be me and my behaviour.”

So, according to Julia, it wasn’t shade, it was just a very specific (and slightly awkwardly phrased) reference to a very specific dress vision.

The dress moment wasn’t even the most emotional part of Julia’s journey. Her wedding day itself was already running on high emotion: Her mother, who she desperately wanted with her during dress shopping, wasn’t there, something Julia visibly struggled with throughout the fitting.

Despite support from others in the room, the absence clearly hung over the moment, making everything feel a bit more fragile than the typical glossy wedding TV fantasy.

After weeks of intense conversation and increasingly tense family dynamics (including a very blunt exchange with her parents about Kamil), Julia ultimately said no to marrying him.

Kamil looked blindsided, managing to hold it together on camera while admitting later that he was still processing everything and didn’t really have answers about what came next.

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