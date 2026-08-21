Jack reveals where he really went after suddenly disappearing during Love Is Blind UK

I’m still not 100 per cent about Jack on Love Is Blind UK, but he didn’t exactly help himself by randomly disappearing on Faye in the morning as well as turning off his location. However, in an interview with Tudum, Jack has now revealed where he really went after disappearing on Love Is Blind, as well as how he feels about the whole thing now.

Jack shared that after the after-party they had at their flat, he started to spiral, and felt trapped at the thought of formally meeting Faye’s parents.

He explained what initially led to him leaving the apartment, saying: At this point, I started panicking and stressing about meeting Faye’s parents properly and being back on camera again. It felt like the walls were closing in on me. I needed to get out, disconnect, and just have some time by myself. ”

Jack felt overwhelmed by the city after growing up in Cornwall, sharing: “In Canary Wharf, I’m in this glass box, 43 stories up in the air. Can’t relax there. Go out to get fresh air and there are skyscrapers everywhere. There are cars, police cars, people. I’m walking along just stressing myself out.”

Jack explained that he was usually out to go to the gym before Faye woke up most mornings anyway, and “thought nothing of it.” He then turned off his phone and walked up the Thames for a while before turning back away from the river, hoping to sober up a bit at a shop. After about an hour and a half, he sat down on a bench and turned his phone back on to see the messages from Faye.

He told Tudum: “Faye is worried sick, and I get this overwhelming feeling of guilt about how I let her down. I wasn’t used to having somebody there who cares that much about me.”

Jack admits that after being single for two years he felt unaccustomed to having anyone keep tabs on him, but is aware he was only thinking about himself, adding: “Just seeing how one selfish decision in your mind can affect somebody. … And that’s the only way I can describe it. It was selfish. I was looking after number one.”

As for his location tracking, Jack is just as confused as to why it didn’t work. If he had to guess, it was because his phone was turned off. “It was a classic ADHD heat-of-the-moment decision,” he says. “I’ve just gone out and gone, turned everything off on my phone. I’ve disconnected.”

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