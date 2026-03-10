The very explicit reason Harry Jowsey injected filler directly into his p*nis

Everything I've learned about this man has been against my will

There are many things about Harry Jowsey that I know now which I sort of wish I didn’t, so I’m afraid I have no choice but to share this information with everyone else.

Well, he recently revealed to the world that he got Botox directly injected into his penis after getting influenced to do it by one of his friends.

He revealed the revelation during an episode of his Boyfriend Material podcast, saying: “I actually did get Botox in it. One of my friends did it. He got stem cells and Botox and calcium.”

Harry then proceeded to inform his listeners that getting Botox down there “relaxes the muscle”, adding: “It’s very smooth now, which is good. I got a whole vial.” That seems excessive.

As for why Harry Jowsey decided to get penis filler, well apparently it helps to improve performance in the bedroom.

He added: “Apparently, it makes things a little easier to get the job done. You can do it in your balls. It smooths out the wrinkles, but because it relaxes the muscle and you’re getting stem cells injected into it and calcium.”

But his penis isn’t the only place that Harry’s had filler, as he previously opened up about getting “a little bit” of Botox into his forehead alongside microneedling.

Appearing on The Good Guys podcast, he explained: “They take a bunch of needles and they put them in a tattoo gun, essentially. It puts a bunch of holes in your face and you’re bleeding, but it pulls the collagen up.”

