She’s been married before Let’s Marry Harry, so who is Amber Mozo’s ex-husband Colby?

Before going on Let’s Marry Harry to try to win over Harry Jowsey’s heart, Amber Mozo was already once married to a man named Colby Hollingsworth. He’s stayed out of the spotlight, so who is Amber’s ex-husband Colby?

According to the US Sun, Amber and Colby tied the knot in 2016, when Amber was just 20 years old. Three years later, Amber filed for divorce from Colby in March 2019. By April 2019, the court dismissed the case because the fees went unpaid.

The divorce was then reopened the next month, and by March 2023, the couple was granted an uncontested divorce without children. The reason for their split is unknown, as Amber’s kept that out of her public life, but it seems the couple is amicable with each other.

According to Colby’s LinkedIn profile, he works as an Account Executive for Makai Fruits. According to their LinkedIn page, Makai Fruits is a “Wholesale of high quality super-fruit products. We are the one stop shop for your bowl shop & smoothie bar.” He’s been working there for the last eight years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

Colby attended Brigham Young University from 2014 to 2018 and earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and finance. BYU is a private university owned and run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and most of their students are members of the same church.

Fittingly, his LinkedIn bio has him listed as a Latter-day Saint. For two years, from December 2012 to December 2014, Colby was a “full time service missionary” for the LDS. For his mission, he was sent to Bahia, Brazil and “learned how to become fluent in the language of Portuguese.

Amber revealed on Let’s Marry Harry that she grew up a Mormon, but she now no longer believes in religion. It’s unclear where Colby stands with his faith.

While Amber is a big name in the world of travel photography and has over 130k followers on Instagram, Colby’s Instagram account is private, and he’s stayed out of the spotlight.

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