She makes spicy content, so let’s meet Emily Smith from Double Lives of Suburban Wives

Emily Smith is one of the featured stars from TLC’s newest spicy show, Double Lives of Suburban Wives. She’s giving us an inside look into her work as an adult content creator while being a mom, so let’s meet Emily from the Double Lives of Suburban Wives.

Following her and her co-stars’ lives in St. Louis, Emily says that “we’re just your regular neighbour,” telling Parade in an interview. Despite their work as spicy content creators, they’re just working to produce income like any other wife and mother.

Emily and her husband Nathan got into this work four years ago, when she and her husband were struggling financially. Even with a bunch of side hustles, it just “wasn’t enough.”

The 35 year old is also a mum of four, and trying to support them is partly what led to her becoming a spicy content creator. Emily built a highly successful niche adult platform, which her husband Nathan helps her run, while he manages a drugstore. In the trailer, Emily says that she’s known for being a “natural” spicy content creator.

“When it comes to the message she’s trying to share: “We’re just trying to provide for our families.” Emily doesn’t think that it should have such a negative stigma around adult content creation, as she’s doing it to support herself and her family.

One thing she’s doing differently: “looking like the average woman” with a “lived-in body, the stretch marks, the cellulite.” Unlike others in the industry, Emily is a completely normal woman who “you’d see out and about”, she says. “I don’t have the plastic surgery, the nips, the tucks, you know. Not that there’s anything wrong with those things.”

She says that her normalcy makes her proud and that she’s been very successful as her authentic self. “You should be really proud of what life has given you,” Emily says.

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