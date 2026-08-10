Here’s a complete deep dive on Harry Jowsey’s reality TV career before Let’s Marry Harry

Harry Jowsey is no stranger to reality TV. He has his own dating show, Let’s Marry Harry, but he has a long history of appearing on our screens. So, here’s Harry’s complete reality TV show history.

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Harry’s reality TV debut was Heartbreak Island in 2018, a New Zealand dating show. He won the show with his girlfriend Georgia Bryers and left with $100,000. They ended up breaking up six months later, though.

In 2021, he then went on the show that he’s most recognisable for today, Too Hot to Handle. Harry was one of the winners of the first season and ended up taking home a measly $7,500.

That same year, Harry went on MTV’s Match Me If You Can, which is a mini-series pairing reality TV stars from different franchises. He was paired with Onyeka Ehie from Love Is Blind in an episode entitled “Cosy Up By The Fire.” Nothing romantic really came of that.

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Harry was on season two of Floor Is Lava, which premiered in 2022. He teamed with fellow reality TV stars Tayler Holder and Chase DeMoor as “Team Too Hot.”

In 2023, Harry partnered with his friend Teddy Briggs and appeared on the celebrity edition of The Amazing Race Australia, season seven. They raced for Beyond Blue, an Australian mental health organisation providing 24/7 support, but sadly ended up empty-handed with a finish in eighth place.

That same year, Harry competed on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars with his first-time pro partner, Rylee Arnold. While on the show, they sparked consistent but never confirmed dating rumours. He had a memorable performance, but ended up in sixth place after being eliminated during Taylor Swift Night.

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His next major dating show appearance was Netflix’s crossover dating competition, Perfect Match. Harry was on season two in 2024, and he coupled up with Jessica Vestal from Love is Blind. They had some rocky moments after another cast member claimed they had kissed.

Harry stayed under the radar in terms of reality TV until her made a cameo on season four of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in 2026. He dropped by to hang out with Taylor Frankie Paul while her ex, Dakota Mortensen, was there. It was super intense, and he sat quietly by as the exes got into a major fight. Yikes.

Now, he’s the star of Let’s Marry Harry. It’s his own dating show airing on Netflix, with the final episode premiering this week. He’s searching for a wife among 20 women. We’ll just have to wait and see whether or not he ends up with a new beau.

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