Kenzie from Love Island’s brother talks hate comments after connections backlash from viewers

Kenzie has been getting a lot of mixed reactions from Love Island viewers since she stepped into the villa, and now her brother is sharing his take on all these opinions.

Pretty early in her time in the villa, Kenzie was one of the most divisive Islanders. The 24-year-old’s social media was searched by viewers, who found pictures of her in front of a MAGA flag. Her family quickly came out to deny that she’s a Trump supporter, with her brother Alden making a video on TikTok addressing the speculation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Annis (@kenzieannis)

“That couldn’t be further from the truth; my family and I are very against the Trump administration, and we have never voted for Trump,” he said in the widely shared video.

“It’s really been weighing down on me the things that I’ve seen people online saying about my sister… Today she is an amazing woman and a huge role model to me.”

Although speculation about Trump supporters has definitely died down, people are still dragging Kenzie for her endless connections in the villa. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Alden shared his thoughts on the backlash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Annis (@kenzieannis)

“It can be rattling for sure. There are a lot of negative comments, but there are also very positive comments, and I try to focus on the positive ones,” he said.

Alden also talked about how awkward it had been to watch Kenzie on the show at first, before quickly adjusting, as his family have enjoyed Love Island for years.

“My family have been fans of the show since season 6. So my reaction was more so shock, because it was so hard to believe,” he continued.

“You put these people on the same pedestal that you group celebrities with, so for my sister to be one of those people was insane.”

Despite her messy time in the villa, Kenzie has made it to the last week of Love Island and might even be in the final. Who would’ve thought?

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