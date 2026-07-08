The real reason Dylan Geick didn’t return for Next Gen NYC season two

We saw him on season one of Next Gen NYC and chose not to return for season two. So, who exactly is Dylan Geick and what has he been up to since leaving the show?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Steven Geick (@dylangeick)

According to his Instagram, he’s been primarily travelling around the world. His post from June 21 is him with with a couple other friends in Ibiza. So, he’s clearly having the best Euro summer of his life.

He’s kept quiet about his whereabouts in general though, so we’re not exactly sure where Dylan is currently. But his latest post reveals that he’s been soaking up the sun, partying, and having boat days in Ibiza.

In season one, Dylan was roommates with Charlie Zakkour, friends with Shai Fruchter, and a former collegiate wrestler at Columbia University. From Chicago, Illinois, Dylan comes from a blue-collar background and moved to New York City for university.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Steven Geick (@dylangeick)

During season one, Dylan revealed that he was a “digital entrepreneur” and made most of his money through OnlyFans. He said that he’s “always just made money on the in internet with whatever the new app is.” So, he’s not afraid to take up a side hustle to try to make some money.

Aside from OnlyFans, Dylan also labelled himself as a poet and artist. On Instagram, he frequently captions his posts frequently are captioned with self written poems or quotes from other authors.

During the premiere of Next Gen NYC season two, his friend Shai opened up that he’s found himself in this group in New York and that it’s “kind of like a weird thing.”

He explained that last year they became friends and would hang out but then, “Dylan left New York.” Shai seems to be missing his friend that he navigated this new group and relationships with.

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