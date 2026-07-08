Kenzie’s parents reveal what they really think of her raunchy behaviour on Love Island USA

I honestly love Kenzie on Love Island USA, because at the end of the day she’s just a vibey gal in her twenties having fun and exploring connections. And at the end of the day that is really the main point of the show.

Kenzie has recently come under fire for being in the middle of multiple love triangles, and for having had connections with genuinely at least seven men on the show. However, her parents have spoken to TMZ about their thoughts on her behaviour on the show, clarifying that in the real world she’s very much not kissing every man who walks into her path. They shared: “She’s a one guy kind of girl, that’s all she’s ever been.”

It seems Kenzie’s parents are very much tuned into what the show is all about, but they can’t endorse how her behaviour is being interpreted both by the men in the Love Island USA villa, or by viewers harsh reactions towards Kenzie.

Her father, Tim shared: “I feel for Kenzie. She thinks she’s being open and doing everything the show is asking her to do, and doesn’t understand why she’s being judged negatively.”

They also responded to criticism aimed at Kenzie for constantly kissing men so casually on the show, but once again her parents have defended her actions, saying:” Kissing is about discovering intimacy and if you are a fit. If they’re there to discover love, I don’t see how you don’t kiss people.”

Honestly I hope these two set the record straight when they come into the villa for family night on Thursday.

As for what her parents think of her various connections throughout the season, the man they disliked the most was Corbin Mims, with her parents saying they never liked him and thought he was “majorly disrespectful” in Casa Amor.

Kenzie then coupled up with Dylan but also kissed Gal, with her parents defending her behaviour by saying that at that point she and Dylan hadn’t had any kind of conversation about being exclusive. And it seems they’re really rooting for Dylan and Kenzie, and can’t wait to meet him after the two come out of the villa.

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