Everything to know about the Better Late Than Single season two mentor Seo In-guk

Seo In-guk is one of the mentors of season two of Better Late Than Single, the latest dating show to hit Netflix. So, here’s everything we know about the mentor.

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In-guk is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor who’s now stepped into the role of a “Cupid Expert.” Cast as one of four celebrity “Cupid Experts” alongside Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, and Car, the Garden, Seo In-guk takes on the role the show calls its style and confidence coach.

He’s helping a group of singles in their late 20s and 30s who have little to no prior dating experience. He acts as a personal mentor and dating guide to help them navigate the uncertainty, nerves, and excitement of first dates.

He’s a 38-year-old and trained as a ssireum wrestler, learnt boxing and mixed martial arts in school. In-guk decided to become a singer after being inspired by Kim Jung-min, a Korean rock musician. At the age of 20, he moved to Seoul alone to pursue his dream of becoming a singer.

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In-guk began his singing career after winning the hit talent reality show Superstar K in 2009. He then made his acting debut with Reply 1997 in 2012. Since then, he’s starred in High School King of Savvy, Hello Monster, Shopping King Louie, and Death’s Game.

In season one, he adopted a personal and hands-on approach to mentoring his three contestants. In-guk aims to assist the contestants in exploring their unique styles while fostering their self-confidence in the way they present themselves. Hopefully in season two he can help the new contestants find a romantic connection.

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