It’s not been officially renewed yet, so has Ladies of London: The New Reign been cancelled?

Right, so I don’t want to alarm anyone but Bravo just announced all the shows that are returning and Ladies of London: The New Reign wasn’t on that list, so has it been cancelled?

Shows such as Real Housewives of Rhode Island which premiered a whole month after Ladies of London have been renewed for a second season, leading viewers to worry that the show might not have made the cut.

So, has Ladies of London: The New Reign been cancelled?

Well, right not we don’t have a definitive answer. Unlike shows such as the badly received Vanderpump Rules, which whilst not completely cancelled officially have been put on pause and haven’t been renewed yet, there has been no confirmation from Bravo about the status of Ladies of London.

According to social media, Martha put out a plea for people to watch the show as she shared a screenshot of the Bravo renewal list. She wrote: “Ladies of London is not on this list! If you’re thinking of watching it please hurry! (Push our numbers).”

bravo hasn’t renewed ladies of london… everything is so bleak in this life… pic.twitter.com/eD6SVhEXjN — sam parker (@samprkr) May 11, 2026



In terms of current viewing figures when compared to RHORI which has had a peak viewership of 2.7 million (so far), Ladies of London’s peak during the season was around half that with 1.1 million.

However, it’s also worth keeping in mind that Ladies of London is also co-produced with the BBC Studios in LA, so it could be that Bravo aren’t able to announce the shows renewal until the final details have been worked out with the BBC.

Ladies of London: The New Reign is one of the best Real Housewives series we’ve got to see in years, so for Bravo’s sake I really hope they haven’t cancelled it and we’ll get even more drama next season!

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