Filip from Love Is Blind: Poland lost his sight for two years, here’s what happened to him

Filip from Love Is Blind: Poland revealed he lost his sight for two years, and managed to get it back. It happened as a result of a serious illness that happened just six years before going into the pods, which made him realise how beautiful, yet short, life actually is.

He spoke about how he was on a lot of steroid medication at the time, and as a result of the illness he went through, Filip had to take heavy doses of corticosteroids which affected him on many levels. His body changing was one of the many side effects, and blindness.

Filip said: “I had all the side effects, literally itching my face to the point of bleeding, restless leg syndrome, I was huge. I weighed 100kg. So, you know, everything was here. That’s where all my scars come from, from gaining weight so quickly – all those stretch marks.”

He went on to reveal how he got loads of tattoos to cover up the marks, with him saying, “Really, I shouldn’t have made it. I could have just given up, and of course, I was devastated. But I still had to keep going. I had to write my engineering thesis, right?”

“I decided to write it myself. But how do you do that when you’re blind? People visited me: friends, family,” Filip added, saying he ended up getting top marks without seeing a word, with his loved ones helping him write it, saying he “wouldn’t wish the disease on anyone”.

Daria, on the other hand, is a gym girl who often shares videos of her workouts. She says she achieved her body through “self discipline and motivation,” as she can “deal with pain and hard things,” even joking how her abs are a result of the waffles she chose not to eat.

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