She’s insanely vibey, so let’s meet 26 year old American Idol winner Hannah Harper

She got married when she was just 18

After a fiercely competitive season, 26 year old Hannah Harper is the winner of American Idol season 24, but who actually is she? Well, let’s find out more about who she is and what her life was like before she was catapulted into fame.

Hannah emotionally posted about winning the show, sharing: “What a wild, beautiful journey this has been. And somehow we’re just getting started.

“Thank you to every single person who believed in me, prayed over me, voted, and helped carry this dream farther than I ever could’ve imagined. Y’all changed my life. I’m beyond thankful for the doors the Lord has opened and for the opportunity to walk this path.”

Hannah is a stay at home mother to three sons, and married her husband Devon Mendenhall in April 2018 when she was 18 years old.

The two had their first son in April 2019, followed by two more sons with the birth of the third and the postpartum depression that followed inspired her original song which she performed during American Idol.

She explained the emotional meaning her String Cheese song, sharing on American Idol: “My youngest is one and shortly after he was born I had postpartum depression. I was sitting on my couch wallowing.

“Everybody wants to touch you. I didn’t want to be touched. I was just having a pity party, praying that the Lord would calm my spirit. And my son kept coming up to me saying, ‘Mama open this. Open my cheese.'”

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She continued: “And I finally opened his cheese and when I did that God had put me in that place and where I was in my house was the biggest ministry I could have, and being a mom, so I gathered myself and I got up off the couch and I quit throwing a pity party and realized that was exactly what I wanted.

“I kind of kicked the postpartum depression in the butt, I said, ‘I ain’t doing it.’ And I wrote this song called ‘String Cheese.'”

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