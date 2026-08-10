Here’s where you can follow the spicy cast of Double Lives of Suburban Wives on Instagram

The cast of Double Lives of Suburban Wives are mums living in St.Louis balancing their hustles of adult content creation with raising families, working other jobs, and keeping this huge secret. So, here’s where you can follow the last of Double Lives of Suburban Wives on Instagram.

Heather

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather 📺 Cast Member | Double Lives of Suburban Wives (@hellahotwifeofficial)

Her bio lists Heather as a wife and creator sharing “real life unfiltered.” Heather is a mom of four, and she’s been married to Shawn for almost two decades. They’ve been making adult content since 2019 and, shockingly, have been able to keep it a complete secret since then.

Tammy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Swingz (@erikaswingzofficial)

Tammy goes by the name “Erika Swingz” on her socials. She’s a former veterinary technician who started adult content creation 13 years ago.

Brianna ‘Bri’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri C (@briannacoppagee)

Bri’s personal Instagram account is @briannacoppagee, but she also has a joint Instagram with her husband, Phil, @bri_and_phil. She’s also the wealthiest member out of the group.

Emily

You can follow Emily on Instagram at @34emilysmith34. She also has @emilysmith34_, and a few others you can find on her Instagram following list. Emily’s posts are definitely more on the raunchy side, so scroll at your own caution.

Megan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Gaither (@megangaitherx)

Like Emily, Megan also has two other Instagram accounts that she posts on: @megangaitherxo and @megangaitherxoxo. Megan’s a former teacher who got fired over her side hustle becoming public.

Macy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macy Lisenby (@_macylisenby)

When Macy isn’t making spicy content, she’s a stay-at-home mum and her husband, Jim, is a day trader.

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