The finale is out, so here’s who won Let’s Marry Harry and married Harry Jowsey

The Let’s Marry Harry finale is out, so we finally know who won the show and ended up marrying Harry Jowsey between Amber and Dannelle.

Who did Harry marry between Dannelle and Amber?

Harry ended up picking Amber, explaining: “I really love Amber’s confidence and how she thinks about the world.”

As for what Amber liked about Harry, she told Tudum: “I had gone through a breakup, and I was ready for someone to really ignite a version of me that was fun. And that really got me excited about Harry.”

However, it turns out that Amber was close to quitting after Harry’s back and forth with Juliana, revealing: “Thank God Juliana left because if it wasn’t going to be her, it was going to be me.”

And even before the ceremony she wasn’t sure whether Harry was going to choose her or Dannelle, admitting: “I left the day before actually quite confused. I didn’t know if he was going to pick me and I didn’t know how he felt towards me.”

As for how Dannelle felt not getting picked by Harry, she admitted that in the Let’s Marry Harry finale that she’d assumed whilst she hadn’t won the show, that meant Amber hadn’t even and that neither of them would be marrying Harry.

She shared: “If he’s not marrying me today, he’s not getting married.” She later pieced together that Harry was marrying Amber, recalling: “It was pretty easy to figure out that everyone was on their way to the wedding. I didn’t sleep that whole night. I was up till 4:00 a.m.” Yikes.

Are Amber and Harry still together?

Well, officially we’ll have to wait until the reunion on August 26th to find out, but according to Reality Steve the pair are no longer together and split up earlier this year.

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